Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BFS opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.