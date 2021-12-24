Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE BFS opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
