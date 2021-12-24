Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 280 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

