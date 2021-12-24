Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 500 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.39. 1,211,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,036. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $189.40.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

