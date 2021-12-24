Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.