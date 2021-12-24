Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 401,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,030,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,827,000 after buying an additional 183,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $29.57 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

