Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 262,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

