Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

