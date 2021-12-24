Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 8.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $66,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $56.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.