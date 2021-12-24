Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Navalign LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

