Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $79.90.

