Scott C. Arves Buys 1,100 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88,225 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 88.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

