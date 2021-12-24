Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU) Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th

Seaport Global Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Acquisition II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGIIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

