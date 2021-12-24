Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.05. 2,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 504,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Seer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seer by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

