SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,245.04

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,245.04 ($16.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,393 ($18.40). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,389.50 ($18.36), with a volume of 736,933 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on SGRO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.52) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.52) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.30) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.51) to GBX 1,310 ($17.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.73).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £16.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,341.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,245.04.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.