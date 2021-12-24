Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ASAI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

