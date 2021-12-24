Sentinel Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.93 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $73.53 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001762 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

