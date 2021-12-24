SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 507.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

