SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,532,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNN opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.