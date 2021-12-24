SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

