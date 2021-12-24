SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,847 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 279,765 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

