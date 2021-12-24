SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 888.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

