SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 361,378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.