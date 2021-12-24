Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $92.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

