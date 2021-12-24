Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $14.15 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.