Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECF stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.66%. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

