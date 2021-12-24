Shield Protocol Price Hits $4.49 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $25,330.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00008803 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

