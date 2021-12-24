Shore Capital Reaffirms Coverage Pending Rating for Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their coverage pending rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:PCA opened at GBX 255 ($3.37) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 189 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

