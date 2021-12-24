Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 99.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $28,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

