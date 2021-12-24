SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $360,346.11 and approximately $335.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,033.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.35 or 0.08028791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00322507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00895530 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00074202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.00405493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00252587 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,601,699 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

