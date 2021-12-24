Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $420.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.