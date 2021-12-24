Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.84. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 60,563 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 486.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 211,693 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
