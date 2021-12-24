Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.84. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 60,563 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 486.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 211,693 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

