SIG (LON:SHI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.86) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 47.28 ($0.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £558.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.49.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,639.75). Insiders have sold 208,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,893 in the last ninety days.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

