SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 133.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 95.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $592.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

