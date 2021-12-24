SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.42.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 133.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,328 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 95.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

