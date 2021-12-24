Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 396 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

