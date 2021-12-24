Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in fuboTV by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

FUBO opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $57.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. Research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.