Sigma Planning Corp Has $709,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter worth $426,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

XHE opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

