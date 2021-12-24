Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

