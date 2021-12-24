Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $630,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

