Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires Shares of 10,386 iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 29,515,141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG opened at $54.66 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

