Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys Shares of 12,446 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

