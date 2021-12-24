Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys Shares of 21,031 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.55 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

