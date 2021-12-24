Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $146,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

