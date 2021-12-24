Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $282,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

REET opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

