Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $94,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 275,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,267,000 after buying an additional 56,954 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 240,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

