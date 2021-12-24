Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 2,203 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

