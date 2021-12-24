Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $115,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $52.96 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $2.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.87%.

