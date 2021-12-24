Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $496,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

KWEB stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

