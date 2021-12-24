Signaturefd LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 581,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

NYSE ATH opened at $85.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

