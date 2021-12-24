Signaturefd LLC Invests $163,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000.

DFIV stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $34.28.

